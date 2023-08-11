The presidential bannerman of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has congratulated the outstanding Nigerian students who won the 2023 International Debate Championship in Malaysia.

The triumphant Nigerians are students of St. Michael’s Model Comprehensive Secondary School students, Nimo; All Hallows Seminary, Onitsha; and Mater Amabilis, Umuoji.

The winning schools were among the mission institutions returned to their original proprietors during Obi’s tenure as Governor in Anambra State. Photo Credit: @PeterObi

It was gathered that the schools were among the mission institutions returned to their original proprietors during Obi’s tenure as Governor.

Obi, in his congratulatory message, wrote:

"I heartily congratulate Nigerian Students, Nigeria Debate Team, who just emerged as champions of the 2023 International Debate Championship in Malaysia."

Obi hailed the students for their triumphant feet in representing the country on a global stage amidst all the competitors across the world.

Obi also took the opportunity to appreciate the management and educators of the schools for their unwavering commitment to quality education. He further acknowledged subsequent governors of Anambra State for upholding and furthering the state’s esteemed educational standards.

Closing his message, the former Governor projected optimism and a vision for the nation, stating, “As we revolutionized education in Anambra, we aim to bring similar transformative changes to Nigeria for the brighter future of our children and the grandeur of our nation.”

