Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi gave 13-year-old Nigerian programmer and web guru Joshua Agboola his props following his recent milestone

The young tech guru became Africa's youngest Certified Amazon Web Services (AWS) Developer Associate

His achievement also got the recognition of Bukola Saraki, the former Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has taken to his social media handle to celebrate Joshua Agboola, the 13-year-old Nigerian programmer and web guru.

As seen by Legit.ng in Obi's tweet, Agboola recently emerged as Africa's youngest Certified Amazon Web Services (AWS) Developer Associate.

Obi described it as an achievement that "should gladden the hearts of most patriotic Nigerians."

He tweeted:

"Dear Joshua, I celebrate you today for your outstanding achievement. You have made a name for yourself and our nation. I urge you to remain focused on building a great future for yourself and a better society for all."

Obi urged Nigerian youths to be inspired by Agboola's success

Obi stated that Agboola's achievement is a testament that education is vital to the success of every young and aspiring Nigerian kid.

He urged Nigerian youths to be inspired by Agboola's milestone and recharge their tenacity in developing skills and inventive abilities to help develop and improve.

He wrote:

"This achievement reminds us of the immeasurable roles that education plays in the life of every child.

"His success story should also inspire our youths to strive hard to develop their skills and seek to always become better in their fields through continuous learning and improvement. There is far more honour in the success achieved by utilising talents positively."

He urged youths to channel their talents towards positive activities that would help develop the nation rather than engage in criminal activities that would dent the country's image.

Obi wrote:

"If leadership inspires hope through competence and transparency with productivity as key goals, our leaders of tomorrow will be directed towards making positive use of their talents instead of diverting efforts to criminality."

Saraki hails Agboola

Similarly, former Senate President Bukola Saraki gave Agboola his flowers via his official social media handle.

He tweeted:

"Joshua's success shows that age is no barrier to achieving great things. He is a role model for all young people who dream of a career in technology."

At age 11, Agboola beat 600 contestants to win the MTN MPulse hackathon with his homeschooling app, Kagukar Study Buddie.

According to Africa Facts Zone, Agbola started learning how to code at the age of 6.

