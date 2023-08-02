A Nigerian tech whiz-kid, Joshua Agboola, has become an Amazon Web Services developer associate at the age of 13

Agboola announced the good news in a LinkedIn post, saying he has become the youngest AWS developer associate in the world

He said he had earlier bagged the Solutions Architect Associate certification before deciding to go higher in his tech dreams

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A 13-year-old tech whiz-kid from Nigeria has become an Amazon Web Services developer associate.

The kid, Joshua Agboola, shared the good news on LinkedIn after bagging the highly sought-after AWS certification.

Agboola became an AWS Associate Developer at 13. Photo credit: Joshua Agboola.

Source: UGC

Agboola's LinkedIn profile describes him as a techpreneur and a programmer who is passionate about tech skills.

He said before bagging the AWS developer associate, he had taken the examination for the Solutions Architect Associate certification and passed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Joshua Agboola bags AWS developer associate

Agboola wrote on LinkedIn:

"After clinching the Solutions Architect Associate certification last week, I was revved up to take the Developer Associate exam, and I am grateful to God I passed with flying colours. I hope my achievement inspires others to push for their career dreams in the tech space. Go for it guys!"

With this achievement, Agboola said he is now the youngest person in the world to become AWS developer associate.

Agboola started coding at the age of 6

"I am excited to announce that yesterday, I became certified by Amazon as an AWS Certified Developer Associate, becoming the youngest AWS Developer Associate in the world at age 13."

On his LinkedIn profile, Agboola made statements chronicling his journey into tech, coding and web development.

He said:

"I started coding at age 6 and am quite comfortable in programming with a number of languages and frameworks, including HTML, CSS, Python, Javascript, Java, Jquery. I see possibilities in using technology to solve the world’s many pressing challenges."

Reactions as Nigerian kid becomes AWS Developer Associate

Jeremiah Olubunmi said:

"Congratulations Josh! This inspires me to go for more."

Sherif Awofiranye said:

"Well done, Joshua. Congratulations!"

Chinonye Egbo becomes a lecturer at the age of 24

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady became a university lecturer at the age of 24.

The lady, Chinonye Egbo, studied Guidance and Counselling at ESUT and graduated with first class and has also completed her MSc.

Chinonye was seen in a video teaching a class and is currently studying for her PhD, which she combines with her lecturing job.

Source: Legit.ng