New students of Federal Unity Colleges will now pay N100,000 against the previous N45,000

The development would reflect immediately as it has been approved by the ministry

The new development has angered parents who are already battling economic downturn

The Federal Government increased the tuition for new students at Federal Government Colleges, also known as Federal Unity Colleges, to N100,000 through the Federal Ministry of Education.

This is coming after the House of Representatives in a report requested that the federal government halt any increases in tuition at federally funded universities.

The fees which were increased to N100,000, represent a 122.2% increase when compared to the previous fees of N45,000. Photo Credit - Bloomberg, Infowaka

The new directive was stated in a directive sent to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges on May 25, 2023, with the reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I and written by the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education, according to Punch

New students are required to pay $100,000 instead of the previous N45,000, as stated in the circular titled "Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students" and signed by Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, Director of Senior Secondary Education.

According to the statement, the increase covers all aspects and activities of the school including tuition fees and other materials.

The statement read:

The latest fees/charge increment will affect virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniform, text books, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fee, ID card, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, et al.

Please be informed that the ministry has approved only the underlisted fees and charges for all Unity Colleges.

