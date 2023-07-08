The Principal Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu, Nnewi, and the Education Secretary — Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) have expressed their disappointment and shock over Mmesoma Ejikeme's confession of faking her UTME result.

The school management's submission was covered in the 8-page report released by Governor Charles Soludo's panel of inquiry.

As reported by Punch, the panel's report captured the school's reaction, saying:

“In their own submissions, the Principal Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu, Nnewi, and the Education Secretary — Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) expressed shock at what transpired where in their presence, Mmesoma admitted to have manipulated her UTME results, deceiving the school, her immediate family and the state government.”

