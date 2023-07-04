JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has disclosed that an investigation has been concluded on the result falsification case against Mmesoma Ejikeme

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said an investigation has been concluded on Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) accused of fraudulently inflating her score in 2023 results.

According to The Punch, Oloyede disclosed this in a transcript he sent to journalists from Windhoek in Namibia.

Mmesoma Ejikeme engaged in biggest UTME result scam, JAMB insisted

According to the transcript, Oloyede said:

“The truth is that JAMB has concluded the investigation on Nmesoma’s score falsification matter. She was not the only one caught, just that others have chosen not to go out.”

Oloyede further noted that an industry faking result currently existed, but they can succeed in penetrating JAMB because the system is "fool-proofed", and the board can always prove this any time.

He lamented that some parents and candidates who were being fooled by the fake result industry were not aware of the circumstances they are.

JAMB registrar meets former education minister, Obi Ezekwesili over Mmesoma Ejikeme UTME results

The registrar further revealed that internal evidence showed that Ejikeme’s scores was changed with her collaboration. Adding that there are some certain features that certain third party would not know except she made it available to someone else.

According to Oloyede, no one could have increased her scored without her consent.

He then disclosed that he had spoken with Oby Ezekwesili, the former minister of education, over Nmesoma’s matter and made her understand that it was an high-level of coordinated scam.

Mmesoma Ejikeme: Governor Soludo sets up investigative committee

Legit.ng earlier reported that the government of Anambra State, under the leadership of Governor Charles Soludo, has set up a committee to investigate the controversial UTME result of Ejikeme Mmesoma.

Ejikeme Mmesoma was accused of inflating her UTME result from 249 to 362 and parading a fake result.

JAMB insisted that Mmesoma inflated her; her original result was subsequently withdrawn, and she was barred from writing the exam for the next three years.

