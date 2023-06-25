Reactions have continued to trail the decision of President Bola Tinubu to sign the Student Loan Bill into law

Lecturers in tertiary institutions have argued that repaying the loan might be a problem because of the country's high rate of unemployment

They suggested that the federal government should have given grants, bursaries, and book allowances to students instead of loan

The recently signed Student Loan Act by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has generated so much reaction from Nigerians, from students to parents, lecturers, and even the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

President Tinubu had on Monday, June 12 signed the Student Loan Bill into law to help indigent students go through tertiary institutions.

The reactions have covered both the positive and negative sides of the act and suggestions on what the Tinubu administration could have done for students instead of planning to give out loans.

Legit.ng reached out to some lecturers in tertiary institutions across the country to get their take on the act.

Why It might to be difficult for students to repay the loan

Dr. Abraham Tegbe, a lecturer at the Polytechnic Ibadan in the Oyo state capital, applauded President Bola Tinubu for his plans for indigent students.

However, he was uncomfortable with the stringent steps in accessing the loan and the repayment after the completion of their studies.

Tegbe explained that the high rate of unemployment in the country might be a big hindrance for those who might be able to access the loan.

He advised that instead of a loan, the government should have given bursaries, book allowances, and other incentives that do not require repayment.

“I will prefer that government makes grants available, no matter how small for every student, rather than giving a loan that they might not be able to access.

“In the past, there used to be bursaries, and book allowances and all these were grants. If the government can provide all these, it will be better than a loan which they are planning to give.”

Another lecturer at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti state, Wole Balogun, shared the same worry about the repayment of the loan after studies.

He commended the government for the plan to help indigent students go through school with loans but raised concerns about the high rate of unemployment in the country.

“The loan repayment might be a problem because of the high rate of unemployment in the country. The students are not guaranteed any job after completion of their studies to help repay the loan.

“A striving economy and massive investment in education to produce graduates who are creators should be considered alongside the loan.”

A lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state, Emmanuel Akosa, said the loan repayment will cause a big problem.

Akosa is of the opinion that if university are well funding by the government, there won't be need for the loan because tertiary education will be affordable.

He wondered how the government expect the students to pay back when a lot of university graduates are unemployed.

The lecturer called on the government to fund university and reform the education system, adding that giving out loan is not the solution.

Akosa advised prospective-loan takers to make sure they fully understand all the conditions before accepting it.

"The loan is more or less a Greek gift. You increased school fees and give interested students the money to be paid after graduation where there is no job for them to repay the loan (even without interest). It is a wicked business which will compound more pressure or problem for the labour market."

