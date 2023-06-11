School days in a week have been reduced to three for public basic and junior secondary schools in Edo state

The Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Mrs. Ozavize Salami, said the decision was based on fuel subsidy removal

Salami disclosed that schools in the state will now be open only on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

Benin City, Edo state - The Edo State Government has reduced school days to three a week for public basic and junior secondary schools in the state due to subsidy removal by the federal government.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Mrs. Ozavize Salami, who made this known stated that the directive will commence on Tuesday, June 13.

Edo state government announces the reduction of school days to 3 in a week. Photo Credit: Edo State Government of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Salami said this while speaking while newsmen after a meeting between the head of service and other government functionaries in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday have been chosen to be the days for our children to go to school while the school will be closed for Thursday and Friday.

“Our plan for this period focuses on maximizing e-learning, ensuring the children cover the curriculum they ought to cover. They will stay for six weeks before vacation. For administrative reasons, we have chosen the first three days of the week as students will come to school.

“We have increased the learning hours for basic school across the State by one hour and two hours for junior secondary schools to achieve the school curriculum and integrated the timetable for Thursdays and Fridays into Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.”

Fuel subsidy removal: Nigerian governor reduces weekly work days to 3 for civil servants

The Kwara State government on Monday, June 5, approved a palliative measure for civil servants.

The government said the tentative measure is intended to bring some ease to workers following the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government.

Subsidy removal: UNIJOS launches free commuter buses, gives students, staff conditions before boarding

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has issued conditions every student and staff of the institution must meet to use the free shuttle buses deployed to ameliorate the sufferings of the people as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Ishaya Tanko, said those who will be allowed to board the free buses are staff with valid ID cards and students with evidence of fee payment and valid ID cards.

Source: Legit.ng