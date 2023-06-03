FCT, Abuja - The federal government has stipulated a new age requirement for children participating in the annual National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for nationwide admission into national Unity colleges.

Emerging reports confirmed that the federal government had issued a stern directive to the National Examinations Council (NECO) to ensure strict compliance with the new rule.

The federal government said registration for common entrance will now require tendering birth certificate. Photo Credit: ERC

As reported by TheCable, children below 11 years will not be allowed to sit for the entrance examination into Unity schools.

It was gathered that birth certificates will now be a requirement for any children seeking entry into Unity schools.

The permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejo, issued this directive on Saturday, June 3, while monitoring the conduct of the 2023 NCEE in the 110 federal government colleges across the federation.

It was confirmed that 72,821 candidates sat for the examination on Saturday.

While stressing the need to curb underage children from sitting for entrance exams, he said:

“This year, I have advice for parents and I beg you, take this advice to any single home you know. We are killing our children by allowing underage children to write the Common Entrance Examination.

“I saw children that I know that are not up to 10, and three of them accepted that they are nine years old. We are doing many things; one, we are teaching the children the wrong values. Education is not about passing exams. Education is teaching, learning and character formation."

Mr Adejo noted that the minimum age for an entrance examination is 12 years, and any child who is 11 years and would clock 12 before September can be allowed to sit for entrance exams.

He further said:

“Let our children get to an appropriate age before writing this exam and we are going to make sure NECO puts in place appropriate checks.

“We didn’t want to get to where we will say bring birth certificate but that is the stage we are going to now. When registering, also upload the child’s birth certificate, so that at our own end, we are able to cut some of these things.”

