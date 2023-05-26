There is a new development regarding the death of the 12-year-old student of Chrisland High School, Whitney Adeniran

The businessman and father of the student, who died on February 9, 2023 at the Agege stadium in Lagos, told Justice Oyindamola Ogala that his daughter, Whitney was not sickly

The father of the deceased added that on the day of the tragic incident, his daughter left home very healthy, and nothing was wrong with her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Father of a 12-year-old student of Chrisland High School, Whitney Adeniran, who died on February 9, 2023, has made a fresh revelation in court regarding how his daughter died and how the school covered it up.

The businessman whose daughter died during the school inter-house sport at Agege stadium has testified before a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja.

Whitney Adeniran: Father makes a shocking revelation about daughter's death in court. Photo credit: Damilola Teniola

Source: Facebook

Father gives fresh insight into daughter's death in court

Adeyemi Adeniran testified to Justice Oyindamola Ogala that his daughter, “Whitney is not sickly.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The father of the deceased added that under cross-examination stated that the cause of her death might have been a heart attack, but he did not believe it because the autopsy result says otherwise and he suspected that it might have been an electrocution, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Led in examination-in-chief by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins, Adeniran told the court that his wife called him from office to come to Agege, the hospital Whitney was taken to after the incident, Channels TV report added.

Chrisland Schools: Another witness speaks as fresh revelation unfolds

The ongoing judicial inquest between Chrisland Schools and the Lagos state government over the tragic demise of 12-year-old pupil Whitney Adeniran has gotten a new development.

The Ogba magistrate court in Lagos on Monday, May 22, docked another witness standing as a testifier for the first witness over the demise of little Whitney.

The witness, who was only identified as a businessman, also maintained that little Whitney did not die of electrocution as claimed by the forensic operation undertaken.

Whitney Adeniran: Official trial of Chrisland School, staff begins Thursday, March 30

Legit.ng earlier reported that active court proceedings were set to commence the trial against Chrisland High School Opebi over the death of a pupil, Whitney Adeniran.

Reports confirmed that the Lagos state high court in Ikeja will sit on the case to unravel the conspiracy surrounding the tragic incident.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala has also been announced as the presiding judge for the case tagged as involuntary manslaughter.

Source: Legit.ng