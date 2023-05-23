Another witness has been docked in court to give an account of the tragic demise of 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran, a pupil of Chrisland Schools

A forensic report had earlier claimed that the deceased Whitney died due to electrocution

Like the first witness, the second witness confirmed that Whitney did not die of electrocution

Lagos, Ogba - The ongoing judicial inquest between Chrisland Schools and the Lagos state government over the tragic demise of 12-year-old pupil Whitney Adeniran has gotten a new development.

According to BBC Pidgin, the Ogba magistrate court in Lagos on Monday, May 22, docked another witness standing as a testifier for the first witness over the demise of little Whitney.

The trial of Chrisland Schools' principal and four others has had two witnesses who have countered the forensic report of Whitney Adeniran's demise. Photo credit: Blessing Adeniran

The witness, who was only identified as a businessman, also maintained that little Whitney did not die of electrocution as claimed by the forensic operation undertaken.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the first testifier, Ademoye Adewale, an ice cream seller who was contracted to make snacks for the pupils during their inter-house sports event at the Agege-Stadium was accused of switching on his ice-cream machine that electrocuted little Whitney.

On the other hand, Adewale stated that the deceased was meters away from the ice cream maker machine and did not turn on his device or plug the machine into the electric socket before the tragic incident.

Second witness gives account on Whitney's demise

Meanwhile, the second witness also maintained the same account Adewale (the first witness) gave a week ago.

The 44-year-old witness stated that Whitney suddenly fell on the ground during activities at the Agege Stadium on the day of the tragic incident.

During the cross-examination by the counsel in court, the witness also acknowledged that he saw the machine at the scene of the incident but confirmed that the device wasn't working at the time.

Whitney Adeniran: Magistrate Gives Crucial Decision in Chrisland Murder Case Details Emerge

Meanwhile, a court order has been made in the ongoing alleged manslaughter case involving the Chrisland Schools and the Lagos state government.

This court order allows the management of Chrisland Schools to access the sample of the autopsy conducted on Whitney Adeniran.

Magistrate Olabisi Fajana granted access after the school filed an application requesting an independent forensic evaluation of the autopsy.

