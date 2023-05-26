Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has kept to his words that he would continue to sack incompetent and inadequate workers until his last days in office

In a recent statement issued by his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, it was gathered that the governor approved the dismissal of the clerk of the state parliament

Similarly, El-Rufai also approved the dismissal of two permanent secretaries and the retirement of another

Governor Nasir El-Rufai will exit the Kaduna State House on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai

The statement revealed that two other top officials in the state were also approved for dismissal by the governor.

These individuals include au Yunusa Tanko, a permanent secretary, and Francis Kozah, secretary of the Kaduna Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA).

Adekeye also disclosed that Governor El-Rufai has also approved and accepted the retirement of Stephen Joseph, another permanent secretary in Kaduna state.

This development is on the heels of the governor's initial comment that he is ready to carry out an 11th-hour overhauling before his exit from office.

El-Rufai made this known last week at a public function where he talked about good governance, leadership and the need to put the people first as a leader.

The governor said:

“Any bad thing we find, we will remove so that the next governor does not need to do it again.

"Watch out till the eleventh hour when we shall quit office. We will continue to sack bad persons and remove bad things.”

Similarly, it was gathered that El-Rufai had revoked the right of occupancy of nine properties belonging to Ahmed Makarfi, former state governor, and marked them for demolition.

El-Rufai Sacks 2 Traditional Rulers 7 Days to Leave Office, Reveals Why

In another similar occurrence, El-Rufai deposed 2 traditional rulers as his parting gift to the people of the state.

Jonathan Zamuna and Aliyu Yammah, the traditional rulers of the Piriga and Arak chiefdoms, were the affected monarchs that the governor deposed.

Umma Ahmad, the commissioner for local government in the state, announced the development in a statement on Monday.

