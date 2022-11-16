A Nigerian man identified as Kitan has taken to Twitter to share the academic laurels he has acquired in his educational journey

Kitan tweeted on Monday, November 14 that he has so far bagged a Bsc, an Msc an Mphil and is currently a PhD student at the University of Cambridge

Kitan also revealed in the viral tweet that he bagged 14 awards when he graduated from the University of Ibadan in 2019

A Nigerian student who graduated from the University of Ibadan in 2019, has bagged additional degrees.

The young man known on Twitter as Kitan quoted an old tweet of his where he announced that he won 14 awards upon graduation.

Kitan is currently a PhD student at the University of Cambridge. Photo credit: @justKitan.

Source: Twitter

3 years later, the man has now bagged an Msc, Mphil and is in pursuit of his PhD at the University of Cambridge.

Kitan wrote in the said old and new tweets:

"This is not much but I just graduated as the Best Graduating Student, Faculty of The Social Sciences, University of Ibadan. Bagging 14 Awards in all.

"Three years later, MPhil, University of Cambridge. MSc, University of Oxford, PhD Student, University of Cambridge. Grateful!"

Kitan's academic laurels has impressed may Nigerians as they took to this comments to congratulate him.

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@__zainabrav said:

"Congrats!! what was your experience going back for PhD at Cambridge after your MPhil? I’m in the same position (did my MPhil there, considering PhD)."

Ezinne M. Ukobasi

@Ziniiex said:

"Omoh when I see people like this I sometimes feel like I’m not doing enough with my life but then I remember that everyone is on their own journey. Hearty congratulations. Such an inspiration."

@heiscatalyst reacted:

"This kind of thing has always been a motivation for me. Especially if the person is now younger."

