Professor Emmanuel Osodeke has been returned as the national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

Professor Osodeke was reelected by his colleagues on Monday, May 22, during the 22nd National Delegates Conference (NDC) of the union

Speaking after the continuation of his tenure was confirmed, Prof. Osodeke said the conference was successful

Jos, Plateau state - Professor Emmanuel Victor Osodeke has been reelected unopposed as the national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The election was conducted in the early hours of Monday, May 22, in Jos, Plateau state, The Punch reported.

ASUU has reelected Professor Osodeke as its national leader. Photo credit: Umar Kyari Sandabe

Source: Facebook

Voting was conducted as top ASUU members converged in Jos for the 22nd National Delegates Conference.

Osodeke who spoke after the conference described it as successful.

He said:

“The conference was successful. We are on our way back to Abuja.

"We will issue a statement regarding the conference and my re-election and other national officers later"

Who is Professor Osodeke?

Osodeke is a Nigerian Professor of Soil Science at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia state. He served as vice president of ASUU in the previous term.

He is a visiting professor at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

His first tenure as ASUU helmsman started on Sunday, 30 May 2021 when he was elected national president. By his re-election, Osodeke will administer the affairs of ASUU for the next two years.

Prof. Osodeke is notable for leading a lengthy ASUU strike between Monday, February 14, 2022 and Friday, October 14, 2022.

During the logjam, Osodeke said that ASUU rejected the "miserable, unilateral, and insulting" take-it or-leave-it offers of between N30,000 and N60,000 monthly salary increase that was given to the union by the federal government

