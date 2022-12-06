PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke, has opposed a proposal by the Federal Government to introduce education loans.

Osodeke in a statement seen by Legit.ng said the proposed education loans have already proven to be a failure in Nigeria and some other countries where it was introduced.

Issued shortly after ASUU's national executive council meeting which took place at the University of Calabar, the statement said lecturers are appealing to Nigerians to prevail on the Federal Government to release the withheld salaries of its members.

Osodeke also said that the union views such as casualisation with the payment of salaries to some of its members in the month of October based on pro-rata.

The statement read in part:

"The union is disturbed by the surreptitious moves by the government to price university education beyond the reach of the poor Nigerian students and their parents through the introduction of various charges."

The union also called on all the student bodies across various institutions to rise up to the current situation with a view to ending the calamity which has befallen the nation's education sector.

