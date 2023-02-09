Global site navigation

Local editions

List of 20 Best Universities in Africa According to Webometrics Ranking 2023
Education

List of 20 Best Universities in Africa According to Webometrics Ranking 2023

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The University of Cape Town in South Africa has emerged as the best varsity in Africa, according to the latest Webometrics ranking released in January 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

University of Cape Town/South Africa/Best Universities in Africa/Webometrics Ranking 2023
The University of Cape Town in South Africa is the best varsity in Africa, according to the 2023 Webometrics ranking.
Source: Getty Images

In the second spot is another South African varsity, the University of the Witwatersrand.

Stellenbosch University is the third-best varsity according to the Webometrics ranking while the University of Pretoria occupied the fourth spot.

All the top four universities are located in South Africa while Cairo University, Egypt, entered the mix as the fifth-best varsity.

Webometrics Ranking 2023: 20 best universities in Africa

Africa RankingWorld RankingUniversitiesCountryImpact RankOpenness RankExcellence Rank
1244University of Cape TownSouth Africa284235290
2393University of the WitwatersrandSouth Africa657379403
3433Stellenbosch UniversitySouth Africa696350465
4445University of PretoriaSouth Africa633470505
5543Cairo UniversityEgypt1546628330
6579Alexandria UniversityEgypt879753592
7592University of Kwazulu NatalSouth Africa1322548508
8646 University of JohannesburgSouth Africa1774679445
9787University of South AfricaSouth Africa1234912875
10916University of the Western CapeSouth Africa12289341142
11923Mansoura UniversityEgypt3902639532
12981Ain Shams UniversityEgypt3811702609
131055Makerere UniversityUganda180511981125
141065University of NairobiKenya10837441671
151067Zagazig UniversityEgypt5054822547
161095University of the Free StateSouth Africa25391072963
171098University of GhanaGhana21467761183
181117University of IbadanNigeria22287361212
191120American University in CairoEgypt97711301774
201126Rhodes UniversitySouth Africa152511691413

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

What you should know about Webometrics ranking

Webometrics ranking is not a ranking of the websites of universities as some erroneously believe. Rather "it is a Ranking of Universities."

"It uses both webometric (all missions) and bibliometric (research mission) indicators."

Legit.ng gathers that the ranking's primary objective "is to promote Open Access to the knowledge generated by the University." Editors of the ranking are scientists working at one world-class public research institution with long experience in metrics-guided evaluation.

Webometrics Ranking 2023: Top 10 universities in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) emerged as the best varsity in Nigeria, according to the latest Webometrics ranking released in January 2023.

Occupying the second spot is Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, while Covenant University, a private varsity, was ranked the third best.

The top two universities are federal government-owned.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel