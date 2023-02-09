List of 20 Best Universities in Africa According to Webometrics Ranking 2023
The University of Cape Town in South Africa has emerged as the best varsity in Africa, according to the latest Webometrics ranking released in January 2023.
In the second spot is another South African varsity, the University of the Witwatersrand.
Stellenbosch University is the third-best varsity according to the Webometrics ranking while the University of Pretoria occupied the fourth spot.
All the top four universities are located in South Africa while Cairo University, Egypt, entered the mix as the fifth-best varsity.
Webometrics Ranking 2023: 20 best universities in Africa
|Africa Ranking
|World Ranking
|Universities
|Country
|Impact Rank
|Openness Rank
|Excellence Rank
|1
|244
|University of Cape Town
|South Africa
|284
|235
|290
|2
|393
|University of the Witwatersrand
|South Africa
|657
|379
|403
|3
|433
|Stellenbosch University
|South Africa
|696
|350
|465
|4
|445
|University of Pretoria
|South Africa
|633
|470
|505
|5
|543
|Cairo University
|Egypt
|1546
|628
|330
|6
|579
|Alexandria University
|Egypt
|879
|753
|592
|7
|592
|University of Kwazulu Natal
|South Africa
|1322
|548
|508
|8
|646
|University of Johannesburg
|South Africa
|1774
|679
|445
|9
|787
|University of South Africa
|South Africa
|1234
|912
|875
|10
|916
|University of the Western Cape
|South Africa
|1228
|934
|1142
|11
|923
|Mansoura University
|Egypt
|3902
|639
|532
|12
|981
|Ain Shams University
|Egypt
|3811
|702
|609
|13
|1055
|Makerere University
|Uganda
|1805
|1198
|1125
|14
|1065
|University of Nairobi
|Kenya
|1083
|744
|1671
|15
|1067
|Zagazig University
|Egypt
|5054
|822
|547
|16
|1095
|University of the Free State
|South Africa
|2539
|1072
|963
|17
|1098
|University of Ghana
|Ghana
|2146
|776
|1183
|18
|1117
|University of Ibadan
|Nigeria
|2228
|736
|1212
|19
|1120
|American University in Cairo
|Egypt
|977
|1130
|1774
|20
|1126
|Rhodes University
|South Africa
|1525
|1169
|1413
What you should know about Webometrics ranking
Webometrics ranking is not a ranking of the websites of universities as some erroneously believe. Rather "it is a Ranking of Universities."
"It uses both webometric (all missions) and bibliometric (research mission) indicators."
Legit.ng gathers that the ranking's primary objective "is to promote Open Access to the knowledge generated by the University." Editors of the ranking are scientists working at one world-class public research institution with long experience in metrics-guided evaluation.
Webometrics Ranking 2023: Top 10 universities in Nigeria
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) emerged as the best varsity in Nigeria, according to the latest Webometrics ranking released in January 2023.
Occupying the second spot is Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, while Covenant University, a private varsity, was ranked the third best.
The top two universities are federal government-owned.
