The University of Cape Town in South Africa has emerged as the best varsity in Africa, according to the latest Webometrics ranking released in January 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The University of Cape Town in South Africa is the best varsity in Africa, according to the 2023 Webometrics ranking.

Source: Getty Images

In the second spot is another South African varsity, the University of the Witwatersrand.

Stellenbosch University is the third-best varsity according to the Webometrics ranking while the University of Pretoria occupied the fourth spot.

All the top four universities are located in South Africa while Cairo University, Egypt, entered the mix as the fifth-best varsity.

Webometrics Ranking 2023: 20 best universities in Africa

Africa Ranking World Ranking Universities Country Impact Rank Openness Rank Excellence Rank 1 244 University of Cape Town South Africa 284 235 290 2 393 University of the Witwatersrand South Africa 657 379 403 3 433 Stellenbosch University South Africa 696 350 465 4 445 University of Pretoria South Africa 633 470 505 5 543 Cairo University Egypt 1546 628 330 6 579 Alexandria University Egypt 879 753 592 7 592 University of Kwazulu Natal South Africa 1322 548 508 8 646 University of Johannesburg South Africa 1774 679 445 9 787 University of South Africa South Africa 1234 912 875 10 916 University of the Western Cape South Africa 1228 934 1142 11 923 Mansoura University Egypt 3902 639 532 12 981 Ain Shams University Egypt 3811 702 609 13 1055 Makerere University Uganda 1805 1198 1125 14 1065 University of Nairobi Kenya 1083 744 1671 15 1067 Zagazig University Egypt 5054 822 547 16 1095 University of the Free State South Africa 2539 1072 963 17 1098 University of Ghana Ghana 2146 776 1183 18 1117 University of Ibadan Nigeria 2228 736 1212 19 1120 American University in Cairo Egypt 977 1130 1774 20 1126 Rhodes University South Africa 1525 1169 1413

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

What you should know about Webometrics ranking

Webometrics ranking is not a ranking of the websites of universities as some erroneously believe. Rather "it is a Ranking of Universities."

"It uses both webometric (all missions) and bibliometric (research mission) indicators."

Legit.ng gathers that the ranking's primary objective "is to promote Open Access to the knowledge generated by the University." Editors of the ranking are scientists working at one world-class public research institution with long experience in metrics-guided evaluation.

Webometrics Ranking 2023: Top 10 universities in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) emerged as the best varsity in Nigeria, according to the latest Webometrics ranking released in January 2023.

Occupying the second spot is Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, while Covenant University, a private varsity, was ranked the third best.

The top two universities are federal government-owned.

Source: Legit.ng