Access bank holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, expands global presence with the opening of a new branch in France

The Paris branch will provide banking services and a gateway to French and international clients

Access Holdings' global expansion push has seen it open branches across 18 countries and 4 continents

Access Bank's parent company, Access Holdings, has officially opened a new subsidiary in France.

The new branch located in Paris, the French capital, is part of the bank's ongoing global expansion plans.

According to a statement released by Access Bank, the branch's operations would focus on trade finance, initially capitalizing on flows between Africa and France, particularly Francophone Africa.

In recent years, the company has opened branches in a number of African countries, including the United Kingdom.

Speaking on the latest venture, Punch reports that Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc said the new subsidiary will allow the company to reach a wider range of clients.

His words:

“Access Bank Plc, today, has a very strong presence in the United Kingdom, but coming on the heels of Brexit, there was a need for us to establish a presence in another country in Europe and France provides a very strong platform for us to do so.

“Beyond that, Access Bank has a great presence in the Francophone world that relies significantly in terms of trade on France, so, Access Bank in Paris will work to support trade possibilities and trade finance solutions to businesses in those regions, ranging from large conglomerates to SMEs and more.”

Wigwe also noted that products and services will be an essential resource for businesses seeking to conduct international trade.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Access Bank Plc, Roosevelt Ogbonna added:

“Over the years, we have demonstrated a strong commitment to deepening the bank’s presence across Africa and beyond. Today, we are proud to have a presence in 18 countries across four continents, serving millions of customers and businesses.

“Indeed, our expansion drive has been guided by our vision to become the world’s most respected African bank, and by building on our strong track record of innovation, customer service, and social responsibility, we have come one step closer to achieving this goal.”

