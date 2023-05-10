Nigeria's youngest professor, Barrister Aisha Maikudi, has been appointed the University of Abuja's deputy vice-chancellor academic.

The appointment of the 40-year-old professor of law was agreed upon at the 78th meeting of the senate held on Wednesday, March 22

It was gathered that she was also the first female law professor from the northwest region of Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Aisha Maikudi, a 40-year-old professor of law, has been named the deputy vice chancellor of academics at the University of Abuja.

Maikudi's appointment was made known via a statement published on the official Facebook handle of the University on Monday, May 8.

Aisha Maikudi is the first female law professor from the northwest region of Nigeria. Photo Credit: University of Abuja, Tolu Ogunlesi

As contained in the circular, her appointment was approved by the governing council of the University at the 78th meeting of the senate held on Wednesday, March 22, under the provision of the University of Abuja Act.

The statement reads:

“The appointment which took effect from May 5, 2023, was for a period of two years in the first instance.”

Who is Aisha Maikudi

Born January 31, 1983, Maikudi is the first female law professor from the northwest region of Nigeria.

Maikudi bagged her first degree from the University of Reading in 2004 and her second degree (Master) in Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2005.

She completed her doctorate in International Law in 2015 from the University of Abuja, where she has lectured since 2008 before elevating to the rank of professor in 2022.

As contained in the statement released by the university, she became the first female deputy dean of the Faculty of Law in 2018 and later the pioneer director of the University of Abuja International Centre in 2019. She is also the youngest professor of Law in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng