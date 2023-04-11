Good news: UNILAG, UNIJOS, FUTO and 19 other Nigerian varsities bags N5bn grants
- The ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme has disbursed N5.5 billion to 22 universities in Nigeria
- This development was announced by the social development specialist of ASR Africa, Edidiong Idang
- Idang said all 22 universities got N250 million each for social development purposes
No fewer than 22 Nigerian universities received the disbursement of N5.5 billion in grants from the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa initiative.
As reported by Daily Trust, each institution got the sum of N250 million under the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme.
The social development specialist of ASR Africa, Edidiong Idang, revealed that the scheme was an initiative of the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu.
Idang said the scheme was set up to help curb the shortcomings of social development like health, education and other social developmental ills in other African countries through its annual $100 million Africa Fund for Sustainable Development and Renewal.
She further revealed that the scheme also helps to foster cordial relationships with public and private academic institutions within Nigerian and Africa.
Idang as reported by Daily Nigerian, said:
“We focus our intervention in Africa and this is expressed mainly on infrastructure development, equipping facilities, and capacity building for researchers, healthcare practitioners, and community-level service providers.
“We also support the efforts of various Governments in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa across our three thematic areas. The Initiative provides both technical and financial resources to partners.”
Below is the full list of beneficiaries:
1. University of Uyo
2. University of Jos
3. Nigerian Law School (Lagos)
4. Federal College of Education Technology, Gusau
5. Federal University Lokoja
6. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun
7. Nasarawa State University
8. University of Lagos
9. University of Port Harcourt
10. The Federal University of Technology Minna
11. Uthman Dan Fodio University
12. Bayero University Kano
13. Adamawa State University
14. Babcock University
15. Federal University, Gashua
16. The Federal University of Technology Owerri
17. Al-Qalam University
18. National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru
19. Baze University
20. Nigerian Defence Academy
21. Crescent University
22. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike
