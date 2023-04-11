The ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme has disbursed N5.5 billion to 22 universities in Nigeria

This development was announced by the social development specialist of ASR Africa, Edidiong Idang

Idang said all 22 universities got N250 million each for social development purposes

No fewer than 22 Nigerian universities received the disbursement of N5.5 billion in grants from the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa initiative.

As reported by Daily Trust, each institution got the sum of N250 million under the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme.

The University of Lagos was one of the beneficiaries of the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

The social development specialist of ASR Africa, Edidiong Idang, revealed that the scheme was an initiative of the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

Idang said the scheme was set up to help curb the shortcomings of social development like health, education and other social developmental ills in other African countries through its annual $100 million Africa Fund for Sustainable Development and Renewal.

She further revealed that the scheme also helps to foster cordial relationships with public and private academic institutions within Nigerian and Africa.

Idang as reported by Daily Nigerian, said:

“We focus our intervention in Africa and this is expressed mainly on infrastructure development, equipping facilities, and capacity building for researchers, healthcare practitioners, and community-level service providers.

“We also support the efforts of various Governments in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa across our three thematic areas. The Initiative provides both technical and financial resources to partners.”

Below is the full list of beneficiaries:

1. University of Uyo

2. University of Jos

3. Nigerian Law School (Lagos)

4. Federal College of Education Technology, Gusau

5. Federal University Lokoja

6. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun

7. Nasarawa State University

8. University of Lagos

9. University of Port Harcourt

10. The Federal University of Technology Minna

11. Uthman Dan Fodio University

12. Bayero University Kano

13. Adamawa State University

14. Babcock University

15. Federal University, Gashua

16. The Federal University of Technology Owerri

17. Al-Qalam University

18. National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru

19. Baze University

20. Nigerian Defence Academy

21. Crescent University

22. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike

