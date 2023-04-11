The University of Lagos (UNILAG) and 22 other institutions have received about N5.5 billion in grants from Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative

The ASR Africa Initiative provided funds to the institutions to aid infrastructure development

BUA Group Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu owns the ASR Africa Initiative to cater to education, health, and social development in Africa

Through the Abdul Samad Rabiu (ASR) Initiative, BUA Group has gifted the University of Lagos and 21 other institutions about N5.5 billion.

The grant money is targeted at improving infrastructure development in the institutions.

BUA Group Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu Credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Each institution to receive N250 billion

ASR Africa Initiative said each institution would receive about N250 billion under the initiative in Nigeria and across Africa to boost infrastructure.

The ASR Africa's Social Development Specialist, Edidiong Idang, stated that the initiative would continue collaborating with the government and the private sector institutions in Nigeria and across the African continent to aid education.

The ASR initiative focuses on two core areas of intervention in health and education in Africa and social development, Idang said.

"ASR Africa has donated N11 billion in infrastructure and educational services to 28 tertiary schools in Nigeria. This is because ASR Africa believes in raising the standard of our educational systems in Africa," she said.

Beneficiary institutions

Other beneficiary institutions include Bayero University Kano, Adamawa State University, the Federal University of Technology Owerri, and the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun.

Others are Nigerian Law School (Lagos); University of Uyo; University of Jos; Federal College of Education Technology, Gusau; Federal University Lokoja; Nasarawa State University; University of Port Harcourt. And Federal University of Technology Minna and Uthman Dan Fodio University.

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; Crescent University; Babcock University; Al-Qalam University; Baze University; Nigerian Defence Academy; Federal University Gashua; and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, were also selected.

According to Idang, ASR has worked with the national government and CSOs in Niger and Ghana through infrastructure grants of $500,000 and $3 million to increase girls' education access, especially in difficult-to-reach communities.

ASR Africa espouses vision

She stated that about 100 million dollars had been dedicated to the ASR initiative in health, education, and social development issues in the African continent.

She also said the organization aims to be Africa's most influential philanthropic institution.

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative was established by the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact homegrown solutions to developmental issues in health, education, and social development.

Source: Legit.ng