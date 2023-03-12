With the postponement of the governorship and state assembly elections to March 18, several universities have extended their resumption dates for academic activities.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced a one-week delay of the elections earlier scheduled for March 11 for reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used during the presidential and National Assembly elections two weeks ago.

In separate notices, students and staff of several universities were informed of the new resumption of academic activities.

A source at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria told Channels Television that the earlier resumption date of March 14 has been shifted resumption to March 21.

UNILAG

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), in a Facebook post on Friday, said, “On behalf of the University Senate, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, FAS, has approved that the resumption of academic activities be postponed to Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

“However, all other activities of the university, including inaugural lectures and meetings (excluding teaching), should continue as scheduled.”

The university noted that the Federal Government had directed that students of higher institutions across the country should vacate their schools ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Accordingly, the UNILAG Senate had approved the suspension of teaching and related academic activities from Tuesday, February 21, 2023, to Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The school implored members of the university community to remain safe, security-conscious, orderly, civil and responsible in utterances and engagements, online and offline.

LASU

In a similar vein, the Vice Chancellor and Chairman of the Lagos State University (LASU) Senate, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, on Thursday said on granted executive approval on behalf of the governing body for the extension of the resumption date.

Olatunji-Bello further directed that all students should resume on Tuesday, March 21, adding that examinations should continue on Wednesday, March 22.

The Lagos State Government-run institution stated that the Senate had held an emergency meeting on Monday, February 13 as to the ministerial directive on closure of all universities and Inter-University Centres for the 2023 general elections.

However, the governing body reviewed the decision at its 295th statutory meeting on Thursday, February 23.

The Vice Chancellor reaffirmed that other activities of the university should continue to run upon resumption.

She said this is “with particular reference to provision of skeletal services by staff members from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and other essential services by the University.”

According to her, the activities also concern students who have registered for their permanent voter cards (PVCs) “and have their polling unit (24 – 17 -05 – 065) at the open space at LASU gate should be allowed to exercise their franchise.”

Kwara State University

Also, Kwara State University, in a post on Tuesday, notified stakeholders that the university would reopen on Wednesday, March 15.

“Academic activities resume on the said date while the Harmattan semester examinations will commence on Monday, March 20, 2023,” the statement signed by Registrar Dr. Kikelomo Sallee said.

Nasarawa State University

Nasarawa State University, in a Friday circular shared on Facebook, said the earlier resumption date of Tuesday, March 14 had been shifted to Sunday, March 19.

“Students are now expected to return to Campus on Sunday, 19th March 2023. Lectures would, however, resume on Monday, 20th March 2023,” Registrar Bala Ahmed II said.

“All members of the University Community are advised to note the above information and comply accordingly, please.”

Benue State University, UNI Agric

Stil in the north-central region of Nigeria, Channels Television learned that the Benue State University (BSU) and the Federal University of Agriculture both in Makurdi, have moved their resumption to the 20th of March, 2022.

Source: Legit.ng