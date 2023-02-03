The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been struck with a stake in the heart ahead of the 2023 polls

Thousands of PDP members across local governments in Borno state relinquished their members to support Governor Babagana Zulum

This development transpired during the mega rally staged by the governor for his re-election into the State House

Borno, Mobbar - Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has kicked off his campaign rally for his re-election bid ahead of the 2023 polls.

According to a social media post sighted by Legit.ng, the 53-year-old kicked off his campaign on Thursday, February 2 in three different local governments, namely; Mobbar, Abadam and Gubio Local Government Areas.

Governor Zulum is seeking a return to office after completing his first tenure. Photo: Ahmed Ishaq Ningi

Source: Facebook

As seen on social media, his arrival was greeted with a rousing welcome with thousands of people trooping out in their numbers chanting and singing his praise.

Mobbar: 1, 200 PDP members defect

In Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area, Zulum received over 1, 200 PDP members led by PDP’s Secretary, Abba Chellu and women leader, Yagana Alh Mohammad to join the APC who were presented with the flag of the party by the governor himself.

The defectors said their return to APC was due to Zulum’s commitment to improving the living standards of Borno people.

Governor Zulum on the other hand said he would continue to fulfil his campaign promises to the people of Damasak and the entire Borno State.

Zulum also pledged the reconnection of Damasak town, to the national grid and to address flooding from the lake chad river banks, facing Damasak.

Similarly, the Governor also pledged to sustain the ongoing resettlement of communities, and the advancement of women and youths empowerment.

Abadam: More PDP defectors join APC

Elsewhere, the Abadam rally witnessed an unprecedented crowd of party supporters, stakeholders and residents who trooped out in thousands to welcome the governor.

Governor Zulum during his address assured residents that his administration will stay committed and true to supporting the federal government and military operatives to improve the security situation in Borno State.

At the rally, thousands of PDP members and stakeholders pledged allegiance to the APC and Governor Zulum with major defectors like the northern Borno coordinator of the PDP campaign council, Goni Ali Bukar Yasalam and Abadam Local Government PDP secretary, Mele Shehi Ali.

Governor Zulum rounded up APC’s rallies in Gubio, the headquarters of Gubio Local Government Area on the same day.

The Governor reaffirmed to the people of Mobbar, Abadam, Gubio and all other communities that if reelected, he will consolidate on the successes of his first tenure.

Zulum was accompanied by Alhaji Maina Ma’aji Lawan, former governor of Borno State, Ali Bukar Dalori, Borno’s APC chairman, an elder statesman, Alhaji Gambo Lawan, Borno north senatorial candidate, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Member of the house of representatives and house of assembly, commissioners and party stakeholders.

