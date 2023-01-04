The Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) is set to award finalists of its 20th Annual National Mathematics Competition (ANMC) with scholarships and cash prizes.

The ANMC is the largest and yearly competition organized for math enthusiasts in Primary 5, Primary 6 and JSS 3. The competition is organized by NTIC in collaboration with the National Mathematics Centre (NMC).

In December 2022, the 20th edition of the competition took place in 26 selected states and the Federal Capital Territory, representing the South and North zones with over 15,000 pupils in participation.

As the sole sponsor of the ANMC scholarship award, the NTIC which started in 2003, has gained national recognition.

The coordinator of the exam, Erdal Yilmaz, confirmed that since the inception of the competition in 2003, the NTIC has offered a 100 per cent scholarship that covers tuition plus hostel fees for six years (throughout the secondary school for the Junior category) to 480 outstanding students.

Yilmaz added that this year's competition will not be an exemption.

He added that the are prizes and awards at the final level for students, teachers and schools.

The best 18 exceptional students from each zone in the junior and senior categories will have access to up to 100 per cent full-tuition scholarship awardees plus cash prizes. Their mathematics teachers will also receive cash prizes ranging from 37,500 to 75,000 naira, depending on the position of the pupil.

Schools of outstanding students will also be rewarded with a Laser printer, desktop computer, and tablet phone based on the pupil’s position.

Fevzullah Bilgin, the managing director of NTIC said:

“Annual National Mathematics Competition is a platform by which NTIC supports and encourages excellence. With ANMC, we have been able to awaken the mathematics potential in students and it has been of great help in leveraging the students' functionality in the science-oriented area.

"I must confess that ANMC is one of Nigeria's largest mathematics competitions."

The second-round qualifiers of the 20th ANMC will be invited for the second round and award ceremony at NTIC from April 4 through April 6 of 2023, which will take place in Abuja and Kano for both South and North zones, respectively.

Bilgin said NTIC will always be committed to organizing the AMC every year to further energize students' love for mathematics and other science-related subjects.

He added:

"This will, in turn, aid the building of students who will be nation-builders."

