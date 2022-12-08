The management of Auchi Polytechnic in Edo state has expelled at least 40 students

The institution's public relations unit disclosed the development on Wednesday, December 7

The institution decided after discovering that their O'Level results were falsified while gaining entry into the school

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Edo, Auchi - The management of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo state, has expelled no fewer than 40 students.

Their expulsion was confirmed on Wednesday, December 7, via a statement issued by the institution’s Information and Public Relations Unit, PM News reported.

The management of Auch Polytechnic also announced the introduction of 12 new programs. Photo: Auchi Polytechnic

Source: Depositphotos

According to the statement, the affected students were expelled for falsifying results during their entry into the institution.

The head of IPRU, Mrs Adebola Ogunboyowa, revealed that the 40 students have discovered during the regular verification exercise for the 2020/2021 academic session.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Legit.ng gathered that the expulsion of the 40 students cuts across the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

Auchi poly introduces 12 new programmes

In another development, Mrs Ogunboyowa revealed that the institution introduced 12 new programmes.

According to her, the new programme ranges from Printing Technology, Welding and Fabrication Technology, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Library and Information Science Taxation, Leisure, Tourism Management Technology and Social Development.

Others are Microfinance and Enterprise Development, Computer Engineering Technology, Economics and Development Studies, Agricultural Extension and Management and Crop Production Technology.

The institution’s IPRU boss stated that the introduction of the new programmes was a move geared towards reviving the polytechnic to a global standard as promised by the Rector.

Mrs Ogunboyowa said:

“In pursuit of the Rector’s vision, 12 new programmes at both National Diploma and Higher National Diploma are proposed for resource inspection by National Board for Technical Education (NABTE).

“Ten of the proposed programmes are ND level while two are at HND level.”

Source: Legit.ng