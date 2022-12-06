The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has appointed Dr Osasuyi Dirisu as the new executive director of its Policy Innovation Centre (PIC)

Her appointment makes her the first-ever female executive director of the public policy institution

The chief executive officer of the NESG, Laoye Jaiyeola, says he is confident in her diligence and commitment to work

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced the appointment of Dr Osasuyi Dirisu as the new executive director of its Policy Innovation Centre (PIC).

Her appointment was made known in a statement issued by the NESG and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 6.

Dr. Osasuyi Dirisu was officially named the new executive director of the Policy Innovative Centre. Photo: NESG

She succeeds the inaugural executive director, Faisal Naru, making her the first woman to hold the position.

Before she was appointed PIC boss, Dr Dirisu had a stellar career working as a research director at the population council, where she led several social and behavioural projects across sectors.

She also led the development of the National Gender Based Violence (GBV) Dashboard, an innovative data management and visualization platform for validated, real-time GBV data in Nigeria on the EU-Spotlight initiative.

Dr. Dirisu's academic background

She holds an MB: BS degree from the University of Ibadan, an MPH from the University of Lagos, an MBA from the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, and a PhD from the University of Leeds.

Reacting to her appointment, the CEO of the NESG, ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, said:

“We are confident that Dr. Dirisu’s leadership, commitment and experience will help advance the mission of PIC in improving diagnostics, supporting evidence based policy and crafting behavioral solutions to address critical development issues in Nigeria”

Dirisu joined the PIC in August 2021 as the inaugural Deputy Director, bringing decades of experience in Social Development, Public Health, Gender and Inclusion.

In the past year, she spearheaded several projects at the PIC, including the first-ever national-level Gender and Inclusion Summit, convened on Day 3 of the 28th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#28), to explore transformative ways to achieve gender equality, gender-responsive governance, and accelerate the actualization of the SDGs.

