Owerri, Imo - Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo state, has removed Professor Patrick Egbule, the vice chancellor of the Imo state university of agriculture and environmental science, Umuagwo.

The vice chancellor was relieved of his position through a statement issued to journalists by Cosmas Iwu, the secretary to the state government, in Owerri, the state capital on Wednesday, November 23, Vanguard reported.

Professor Christopher Eze was also announced to be in the acting capacity of the university's vice chancellor.

The statement reads in part:

“The Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the immediate removal of Prof Patrick Egbule as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo."

The statement maintained that the appointment of Eze as the new acting vice chancellor was in accordance with the law establishing the institution.

Uzodinma wished Egbule well in his future endeavour and urged Eze to apply the highest standard in the administration of the institution.

