Simon Adokwu, a 22-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has been confirmed dead

Adokwu was reported to have slumped and died while playing football on campus after returning from church on Sunday, November 13

The death of the student of the Department of Social Work, Faculty of Social Science, has been confirmed by the university management, with further details

Akoka, Lagos state - A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) identified as Simon Adokwu has slumped and died while playing football at the institution's premises.

According to a report by PM News, the deceased was a student of the Department of Social Work, Faculty of Social Science, UNILAG.

UNILAG student, Simon Adokwu, 22, slumped and died while playing football at the institution's premises. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He reportedly slumped and died on Sunday, November 13, while playing football after church service.

Legit.ng gathers that Adokwu was rushed to the medical centre, where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

UNILAG confirms Adokwu's death, says he was sick

After confirming Adokwu's death, Alagba Ibraheem, UNILAG spokesperson, said the 22-year-old told his friends that he was sick before going to the pitch to play football.

She disclosed that he said he was still going to go ahead to play football, adding that in the course of playing, his teammates turned around and noticed that he had slumped.

“They moved closer and tried to raise him but at that point, he was completely motionless. His friends took him to the medical centre, and they immediately tried to resuscitate him but unfortunately, he was dead,” the UNILAG spokesperson said.

