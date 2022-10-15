Romeo Oriogun has won a $100,000 Nigeria prize for literature for the brain work of his poetry collection, titled "Nomad"

Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, the chairman of the prize's advisory board, disclosed the winner in an award presentation ceremony for both the Nigeria Prize for Science and Nigeria Prize for Literature 2022

Oriogun's work explores the hearts of minds of displaced Nigerians as it is focused on the theme of migration and displacement

Eko Hotel, Lagos - Romeo Oriogun has been announced as the winner of the Nigeria Prize for Literature 2022 for his poetry collection, “Nomad”, which was chosen above the 287 submissions.

Poetry is one of the brain tasks that requires presenting what is familiar in an unfamiliar way, Channels Television reported.

Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, the chairman of the prize's advisory board, disclosed the winner in an award presentation ceremony for both the Nigeria Prize for Science and Nigeria Prize for Literature 2022 at the Eko Hotels in Lagos.

Which state is Romeo from?

The Ilesha-born poet beats two other shortlisted poets Saddiq Dzukogi with the anthology “Your Crib, My Qibla”, and Su’eddie Vershima Agema’s “Memory and the Call of Water”.

"Nomad" represents the hearts and minds of displaced Nigerians and dwells on the theme of migration and displacement using arresting language.

The poet was announced the winner of the Brunel University African Poetry Prize in 2007 and a finalist for the 2020 Lambda Literary Award for Gay Poetry and The Future Awards African Prize for Literature.

Oriogun attended the Ebedi International Writers Residency, and his poems have appeared in a number of publications.

