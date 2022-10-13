Poverty and unemployment are on the increase in Nigeria and have pushed many Nigerians to a state of survival of the fittest

The development has pushed many into picking up trash on the street and getting paid by the recycling company that collects the waste from them

However, SWCI, a recycling company in Lagos, does not require much to turn your trash into money, just subscribe to their organisation and get paid based on the number of waste plastic bottles you can get

Due to the harsh economy and high cost of living, surviving in Nigeria is becoming more challenging for many Nigerians.

The increase in poverty and unemployment are major factors that make survival a struggle in the most populous African country, BBC NewsPidgin reported.

How to sell waste plastic bottles in Lagos, Nigeria?

This is why picking trashes has become a business and means of survival for many Nigerians.

A Lagos-based Street Waste Company Initiative (SWCI) collects trash from people and pays them based on quantity.

SWCI is one of the major trash recycling companies in the commercial city of west Africa.

The recycling company has many subscribers that submit to them and make money from picking trash.

How much do people make from picking up waste in Lagos?

They collect trash from the subscribers and pay them in return based on the quantity they pick.

Some subscribers said that though the money is not much, it helps them survive the harsh economy daily.

SWCI encourages less privileged people to venture into the trash-picking initiative to add money to what they get from work.

