2023 World Rankings: List of Top 10 Universities in United States
The 2023 rankings for the best universities in the world have been released according to their rankings by the Times Higher Education (THE), the world's most recognised authoritative magazine for academic rankings.
The new rankings were released on Wednesday, October 12. According to Times Higher Education (THE), the new ranking is a great resource to help students choose a university, regardless of which subject they want to study or which country they want to study in.
This short piece will look at the top ten best universities in the United States of America.
Below are the top 10 universities in the United States
|US Rank 2023
|World University Rank 2023
|University
|City
|State
|1
|2
|Harvard University
|Cambridge
|Massachusetts
|2
|3
|Stanford University
|Stanford
|eCalifornia
|3
|5
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|Cambridge
|Massachusetts
|4
|6
|California Institute of Technology
|Pasadena
|eCalifornia
|5
|7
|Princeton University
|Princeton
|New Jersey
|6
|8
|University of California, Berkeley
|Berkeley
|California
|7
|9
|Yale University
|New Haven
|Connecticut
|8
|11
|Columbia University
|New York City
|New York
|9
|13
|The University of Chicago
|Chicago
|Illinois
|10
|14
|University of Pennsylvania
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
