The 2023 rankings for the best universities in the world have been released according to their rankings by the Times Higher Education (THE), the world's most recognised authoritative magazine for academic rankings.

The new rankings were released on Wednesday, October 12. According to Times Higher Education (THE), the new ranking is a great resource to help students choose a university, regardless of which subject they want to study or which country they want to study in.

Harvard University students attend commencement ceremonies on June 4, 2009, in Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo: Darren McCollester

Source: Getty Images

This short piece will look at the top ten best universities in the United States of America.

Below are the top 10 universities in the United States

US Rank 2023 World University Rank 2023 University City State 1 2 Harvard University Cambridge Massachusetts 2 3 Stanford University Stanford e California 3 5 Massachusetts Institute of Technology Cambridge Massachusetts 4 6 California Institute of Technology Pasadena e California 5 7 Princeton University Princeton New Jersey 6 8 University of California, Berkeley Berkeley California 7 9 Yale University New Haven Connecticut 8 11 Columbia University New York City New York 9 13 The University of Chicago Chicago Illinois 10 14 University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Pennsylvania

