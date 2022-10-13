Global site navigation

2023 World Rankings: List of Top 10 Universities in United States
by  Segun Adeyemi

The 2023 rankings for the best universities in the world have been released according to their rankings by the Times Higher Education (THE), the world's most recognised authoritative magazine for academic rankings.

The new rankings were released on Wednesday, October 12. According to Times Higher Education (THE), the new ranking is a great resource to help students choose a university, regardless of which subject they want to study or which country they want to study in.

Harvard University
Harvard University students attend commencement ceremonies on June 4, 2009, in Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo: Darren McCollester
This short piece will look at the top ten best universities in the United States of America.

Below are the top 10 universities in the United States

US Rank 2023World University Rank 2023UniversityCityState
12Harvard UniversityCambridgeMassachusetts
23Stanford UniversityStanford eCalifornia
35Massachusetts Institute of TechnologyCambridgeMassachusetts
46California Institute of TechnologyPasadenaeCalifornia
57Princeton UniversityPrincetonNew Jersey
68University of California, BerkeleyBerkeleyCalifornia
79Yale UniversityNew HavenConnecticut
811Columbia UniversityNew York CityNew York
913The University of ChicagoChicagoIllinois
1014University of PennsylvaniaPhiladelphiaPennsylvania

