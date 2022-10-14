The University of Toronto has topped the list of best universities in Canada for the year 2023

This was made known after the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE) released its annual university rankings

Sadly, no Canadian university made it to the top ten list in the world but was able to scrabble into the top 20 settling for number 18 in the world

The foremost magazine released its data on Wednesday, October 12, ranking over a thousand five hundred universities and colleges across the globe.

Toronto University's front walkway is lined with old-fashioned street lights during the day. Photo: Roberto Machado

Source: Getty Images

In Canada, the University of Toronto solidified its place as the country's best higher academic institution. The university, however, failed to make the top 10 in the global standings and had to settle for 18th place in the world.

Meanwhile, the University of British Columbia in Vancouver is the second-best university in Canada and number 40 globally.

Other notable universities to make the top 10 standings include McGill University, the University of Alberta, the University of Ottawa, and many others.

Below are the top-ranked universities in Canada.

Canada Rank 2023 Global Rank 2023 University City 1 18 University of Toronto Toronto 2 40 University of British Columbia Vancouver 3 46 McGill University Montreal 4 85 McMaster University Hamilton 5 111 University of Montreal Montreal 6 118 University of Alberta Edmonton 7 137 University of Ottawa Ottawa

Source: Legit.ng