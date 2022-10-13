The Times Higher Education (THE) has released its World University Rankings for the year 2023. The ranking includes 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions.

Legit.ng's perusal of the latest ranking indicates that Oxford University in the United Kingdom (UK) occupies the top spot.

The prestigious university in the United States, Harvard University, occupies the second spot while the University of Cambridge in the UK is the third-best varsity for 2023.

The top 10 universities in the world

University of Oxford, United Kingdom Harvard University, United States University of Cambridge, United Kingdom Stanford University, United States Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States California Institute of Technology, United States Princeton University, United States University of California Berkley, United States Y﻿ale University, United States Imperial College, London

From 11 to 20: The next best universities in the world after the top 10

Columbia University, United States

ETH Zurich, Switzerland

The University of Chicago, United States

University of Pennsylvania, United States

Johns Hopkins University, United States

Tsinghua University, China

Peking University, China

University of Toronto, Canada

National University Singapore, Singapore

Cornell University, United States

2023: What to know about Times Higher Education World University Rankings

The Times Higher Education (THE) is a British magazine specialising in higher education worldwide.

THE's World University Rankings is an annual publication that ranks universities worldwide. Listed varieties are assessed based on performance indicators that cut across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The 2023 ranking analysed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally.

The magazine said it collected over 680,000 datapoints from more than 2,500 institutions that submitted data for the latest ranking.

Top 10 universities in Nigeria

The Times Higher Education 2023 also shows the best universities in Nigeria.

According to the ranking, the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos share the top spot in Nigeria.

Both universities, which are federal government-owned, ranked between 401 and 500 globally. Covenant University, a private varsity, is the third-best in the country and ranked between 601 and 800 globally.

