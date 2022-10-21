Some of the best scholarship schemes for master's and PhD degrees can be found in Europe

Most of the time, these scholarship schemes cover tuition, economic allowances, assistantship, and much more

Highly revered universities like Imperial College, London, and Oxford University offer some of these juicy scholarships

Studying in Europe is the experience of a lifetime. You get to experience a unique culture, access excellent education, and graduate with a degree that is recognized anywhere in the world!

If you are planning to be an international student in this beautiful continent, check out these amazing scholarships funded by European universities and governments.

The Oxford University Clarendon Fund is among the best in the world with an annual allowance for accommodation. Photo: BBC

These can help reduce your study costs significantly so don't miss the chance to submit an application!

1. Imperial College London President's Ph.D. Scholarships

Deadline: November 4

Program: Ph.D.

Scholarship benefits: Full tuition, a stipend of £22,900, consumables fund of £2,000 per year.

2. University of Surrey Vice-Chancellor's Excellence Scholarship

Deadline: November 30

Program: Master's

Scholarship benefits: £5,000 or £10,000 tuition fee waiver.

3. Swiss Government Scholarships

Deadline: December 31

Program: Master's, Ph.D.

Scholarship benefits: Monthly allowance of CHF 1920, living costs, travel expenses, and health insurance.

4. Oxford University Clarendon Fund

Deadline: January 6, 2023

Program: Master's

Scholarship benefits: Full tuition fees, annual grant for living expenses.

5. Karolinska Institute Global Master's Scholarships

Deadline: January 16, 2023

For: Master's

Scholarship benefits: Full or partial tuition fees.

