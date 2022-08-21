Federal government parastatal, National Information Technology Development Agency has been shortlisted for an international award

The agency was named in the public affairs category alongside others from Irealnd, Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom

The campaign was earlier endorsed by the minister of communication and digital economy, Professor Ali Ibrahim Pantami

FCT, Abuja - The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has been shortlisted for the Digital Communication Awards (DCA) for its campaign on Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity.

NITDA was named in the public affairs category alongside the Irish Pharmac*eutical Healthcare Association, PLMR Communication of the United Kingdom, Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Wirtschaftskammer Österreich and IHK Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Kiel, Germany.

NITDA is headed by Nigerian technology expert, Kashifu Inuwa. Photo credit: NITDA

Source: Instagram

The DCA, hosted by Quadriga University of Applied Sciences in Germany, was launched in 2011 as a contest in digital communications on practical and academic levels.

An expert jury comprising leading practitioners and academics review outstanding online projects and campaigns.

The NITDA campaign executed by Image Merchant Promotion, publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, involved the creation of a portal, media coverage and weekly well-researched articles.

It culminated in a book, "Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria" authored by Inyene Ibanga, which highlights the roles of regulatory bodies in the use of IT in all spheres and explores ways the country can deploy technology tools to provide solutions to economic challenges.

The campaign endorsed by the minister of communication and digital economy, Professor Ali Ibrahim Pantami, enhances a positive perspective on Digital Innovation and Digital Economy and encourages stakeholders, investors and startups to key into the sector which has recorded an unprecedented contribution to the GDP.

