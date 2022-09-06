The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, has announced the federal government's offers for universities in a bid to end ASUU strike

Adamu said the government is ready to increase lecturers' salaries by 23.5 percent while professors will get 35% increment

The minister added that a sum of N150 billion will be provided for in the 2023 budget as funds for the revitalization of federal universities

FCT, Abuja - The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, says the government could only afford a 23.5 percent salary increase for lecturers, while a 35% increment will be enjoyed by professors.

Adamu, according to The Punch, disclosed this on Tuesday, September 6, while speaking during the meeting with vice-chancellors and other stakeholders in the university system.

The minister also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari warned against signing agreements that the government will not be able to meet.

His words:

"The federal government can only afford a 23.5% salary increase for all category of the workforce in Federal Universities, except for the professorial cadre which will enjoy a 35% upward review.

“Henceforth, allowances that pertain to ad-hoc duties of the academic and non-academic staff shall be paid as at when due by the Governing Councils of Universities to which such services are rendered and to the staff who perform them."

N150bn to be provided for universities revitalization

The minister added that a sum of N150 billion shall be provided for in the 2023 budget as funds for the revitalization of federal universities.

He added that the funds will be disbursed to the institutions in the First Quarter of 2023.

The minister also stated that a sum of N50 billion will be provided for in the 2023 budget for the payment of outstanding areas of earned academic allowances.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, the pro-chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, Professor Peter Okebukola, noted that the government was ready to go all out to ensure that the university lecturers return back to school.

ASUU strike to be called off soon? Buhari takes fresh action

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a new committee to look into the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Speaking at the meeting with pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors in Abuja, the minister of education, announced that the federal government had set up a committee to revisit the contentious issue.

Adamu said the committee is made up of four pro-chancellors and four vice chancellors, while he is the chairman.

