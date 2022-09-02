Needless to say, Nigerian tertiary students have spent more days at home and elsewhere than in classrooms where they should be studying at least for 2022.

But even if this year, by available records, has witnessed the longest strike enacted by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), there are other times when students have had to go through the bitter experience of wasting their semesters.

2022 witnessed the longest ASUU strike so far (Photo: @ASUUNGR)

Source: Twitter

Below is the list of longest ASUU strikes ever since the inception of the union as compiled by StatiSense, an online platform that releases data on current issues in Nigeria:

2020 - 275 days 2022 - 200 days (still counting) 2003 - 180 days 2010/11 - 180 days 2013 - 165 days 2009 - 120 days

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng