Wasted Semesters: List of Longest ASUU Strikes Ever in Nigeria
Needless to say, Nigerian tertiary students have spent more days at home and elsewhere than in classrooms where they should be studying at least for 2022.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
But even if this year, by available records, has witnessed the longest strike enacted by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), there are other times when students have had to go through the bitter experience of wasting their semesters.
Below is the list of longest ASUU strikes ever since the inception of the union as compiled by StatiSense, an online platform that releases data on current issues in Nigeria:
- 2020 - 275 days
- 2022 - 200 days (still counting)
- 2003 - 180 days
- 2010/11 - 180 days
- 2013 - 165 days
- 2009 - 120 days
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Source: Legit.ng