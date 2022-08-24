At least nine Nigerian universities across the country may lose accreditation for no fewer than 159 undergraduate courses.

According to The Punch, this is as the accreditation of the affected courses is set to expire in 2022 amidst the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Nine Nigerian universities across the country may lose accreditation for 159 undergraduate courses as ASUU strike continues. Photo credits: AMINU ABUBAKAR/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The nine universities include:

University of Ilorin University of Jos, Plateau University of Calabar Bayero University Kano University of Benin, Edo University of Lagos Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife University of Ibadan.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) is the agency of the Federal Government in charge of accreditation of courses in Nigerian universities, and the commission is empowered by law to set minimum academic standards for universities and accredit their degree programmes.

ASUU strike: Pre-accreditation and accreditation processes can't commence

According to the ASUU chairman of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Dr Gbolahan Bolarin, pre-accreditation and accreditation processes can't commence with the ongoing strike.

“Accreditation of courses cannot be done during strike. All activities are suspended," he said.

This implies that the universities may lose accredition for the affected courses if the strike continues.

Some affected courses

It was gathered that the 159 courses were all granted full accreditation by the NUC in 2017.

For the University of Ilorin, the Department of Information and Communication Sciences was accredited in 2017, with the accreditation set to expire in 2022. It is reportedly the only course whose accreditation is set to expire.

For the University of Ibadan, the NUC data revealed that only the accreditation for Ph*armacy expires in 2022.

Also, the accreditation of 20 courses at the University of Jos is set to expire; while 31 courses including Public Administration, French, German, History, Linguistics, Yoruba and Medical Rehabilitation will be affected at the Obafemi Awolowo University.

Others are University of Calabar (15); Bayero University Kano (14); University of Benin (27); University of Lagos (27); Ahmadu Bello University (23).

The executive secretary of the NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, is however yet to comment on the development.

ASUU to announce indefinite strike

Meanwhile, ASUU is reportedly set to announce an indefinite strike as the federal government failed to meet up with its demands.

It was learnt that most of the over 123 branches of the union have taken the final decision at their different congresses while others are expected to round off on Wednesday, August 24.

A leader of the union who does not want his name to be mentioned revealed that a proposal of the indefinite strike would be adopted on Sunday, August 28, when ASUU will hold its national executive council (NEC) meeting.

