The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently released a report on the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria from 2019 to 2021.

According to the report which is based on verified and validated data from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), a total of 1.53 million candidates sat for the WASSCE in 2020, indicating a decline of 3.25% compared to 1.58 million in 2019.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released a report on WASSCE performance in Nigeria from 2019 to 2021.

Source: Twitter

By 2021, the total number of candidates who sat for the examination was 1.56 million, an increase of 1.42% from 1.53 million in 2020.

In its analysis of the NBS report, TheCableIndex, the data, research, and policy analysis arm of TheCable newspaper, compared the performance of two states each in the southeast (Abia versus Anambra) and the southwest (Lagos versus Ogun).

Below is how the states performed as shown by TheCableIndex's comparative analysis:

Note: The analysis shows WASSCE performance in the listed states from 2016 t0 2021 (public schools).

ABIA vs ANAMBRA

Abia

2016: 71.1% 2017: 75.5% 2018: 82.3% 2019: 87.2% 2020: 87.6% 2021: 86.1%

Anambra

2016: 70.3% 2017: 71.5% 2018: 51.4% 2019: 70% 2020: 72.9% 2021: 91.2%

LAGOS vs OGUN

Lagos

2016: 63% 2017: 65.5% 2018: 60.7% 2019: 56.1% 2020: 42.5% 2021: 75.8%

Ogun

2016: 52.8% 2017: 54.1% 2018: 51.7% 2019: 45.6% 2020: 36.8% 2021: 55.2%

