It is time for stakeholders to double their investment in Nigeria's education sector amid ASUU's lingering strike

This was the position of the Lagos state commissioner for finance, Rabiu Olowo, on Saturday, August 6

Olowo said this during the 2022 graduation ceremony of Westerfield College where its CEO, Michael Dosunmu, called on the government to increase the budget for education

Lagos - Following the lingering nationwide strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Lagos state government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged stakeholders throughout Nigeria to increase their investments in the country's education sector.

Rabiu Olowo, the Lagos commissioner for finance, during the 2022 graduation ceremony of Westerfield College on Saturday, August 6, stated that every patriotic Nigerian citizen who is both conversant and interested in the sector must advocate for education.

The Lagos state government has called on stakeholders to invest more in education (Photo: Rabiu Olowo)

Source: UGC

Hailing the management of the sixth-form college for its impressive work, Olowo, delivering his speech during the graduation ceremony, said:

“On behalf of the Lagos State government, we are proud of what you’re doing here.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

On his part, Michael Dosunmu, the CEO of Westerfield College, said that it was key that the states and the federal government consider increasing the budgetary allocation for the education sector.

According to Dosunmu, central to ASUU’s plethora of problems witnessed over the years, is the issue of money. He said that the government can bring an end to the incessant strikes by looking into the budget that goes to funding the country’s education sector.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Dosunmu noted:

“ASUU members are not necessarily saying that the government must solve their problems in one year, however, the government needs to reassure them that it was taking their issues seriously."

He added by saying that this was “key to building trust” with the striking lecturers.

Founded twelve years ago in 2011, to serve as a “training ground for the university experience”, and with campuses in the cities of Lagos, Kano, and Abuja, Westerfield College has helped over 2,000 students into notable universities abroad.

Source: Legit.ng