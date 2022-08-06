The Nigerian government has commissioned a multi-purpose hall to tackle illiteracy in Kano state

The building, commissioned by Nigeria's minister of education, Adamu Adamu will help deliver quality literacy services in the state and across the nation

According to the minister, the facilities in the hall are targeted toward enhancing productive brainstorming sessions that could improve learning in the state

The adult and non-formal education sector in Nigeria received a boost at the weekend as the federal government commissioned a multi-purpose, state-of-the-art hall in Kano, a state in the northwestern part of Nigeria.

Declaring the multipurpose hall open, the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, expressed the federal government’s avowed readiness to tackle the twin menaces of the high number of out-of-school children and illiterate youth and adult population.

The federal government has commissioned a multi-purpose, state-of-the-art hall in Kano State, northwestern Nigeria. Photo: Abdullahi Ganduje

Source: Depositphotos

Adamu who was represented by the director of basic education at the ministry, Folake Davis said that a facility like the Kano Multi-Purpose Mass Literacy Centre would go a long way in achieving the federal government’s objective.

He also commended the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC) for completing the project in record time.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In his opening remarks, the executive secretary of NMEC, Professor Simon Ibor Akpama, who laid the foundation of the hall in January this year, said the edifice located in the Kano National Centre for Adult Education was a step in the commission’s determination to deliver quality literacy services in Nigeria.

His words:

‘This multi-purpose hall depicts the Commission’s determination to scale up its service delivery profile as the facilities in the hall are targeted towards enhancing productive brainstorming sessions meant to address the myriad of large group meetings while simultaneously providing an enabling ambience for educational and break-out activities."

Akpama also listed the facilities, which were built through the concerted efforts of the Commission and support of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC),

Some of these facilities include a befitting lecture theatre, a block of classrooms, restrooms, solar street lights, a warehouse, a vestry, two accommodation facilities of 12 and 23-bed capacity and a high-quality sound system.

He added:

‘The provision of these facilities is NMEC’s deliberate emphasis that a congenial teaching and learning environment is a sine-qua-none for effectuating instructional service delivery especially in a knowledge-driven economy and within the ambit of our sacred illiteracy eradication mandate."

The executive secretary said the commission’s mandate is situated within the framework of the attainment of the fourth goal of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

SDG 4 focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Akpama noted that the commission had come up with an answer to those learners who ask what they stand to benefit from attaining literacy.

According to him, the commission has introduced a new initiative known as Literacy through Economic Empowerment Scheme (LEES) which he said was modelled after President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Poverty Eradication with Growth Strategy (NPRGS).

He added that the main objective of the NPRGS is to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

In addition, Akpama listed beneficiaries of the newly-introduced LEES initiative to include over 100 graduands of the Basic Literacy programme in Kano State, Edo State, and the Federal Capital Territory.

An additional 50 youths in Ahoada-West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Federal Constituency of Rivers state were empowered in June of this year with agro-business starter kits, including fingerlings and relevant fishing facilities.

He said these skills and starter packs, besides helping to lift many neo-literates from the shackles of poverty and ignorance, will equally go a long way in taking them out of poverty and make them employers of labour.

How we enrol 'drop-out-married' girls into schools in Kano community, father highlights

Parents in Tarda community in Ungogo local government area of Kano state have adopted different measures to ensure their girls are not enrolled but stay in school to complete their basic education.

One of such parents is Mustapha Abdullahi Tarda whose focus is on making sure that girls who were married off earlier go back to school.

Also, mothers in the community encourage each other through an association supported by United Nations Children’s Fund and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

How 12-year-old chairman of children's committee encourages Kano kids to go to school

Twelve-year-old Habibu Usman who served as the chairman of a children's committee ensures kids do not drop out of school in Gwale local government of Kano state.

Habibu said his committee embarks on a house-to-house to enlighten parents and children on the need for basic education in life.

According to Habibu, the house-to-house campaign has successfully helped to increase the number of school children in Gwale.

Source: Legit.ng