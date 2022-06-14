ASUU has moved against its members in some chapters who have failed to comply with its decision to continue with the strike, threatening to sanction them

This follows a report that a few members of the lecturers’ union have pulled out of the ongoing industrial action to resume academic activities

The ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, made this disclosure during an interview on Monday in Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has sent queries to universities that failed to comply with its decision to remain on strike while negotiations with the federal government continue.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, made this disclosure in an interview on Monday, June 13, in Abuja.

Meanwhile, ASUU had been on strike for about four months to press home its demands.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke vows to sanction non-complying chapters pulling out of strike. Photo credit: Academic Staff Union of Universities - ASUU

Source: Facebook

The lecturers and their demands

The striking lecturers’ demands include funding for the revitalisation of public universities, Earned Academic Allowances, use of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Meanwhile, since the union embarked on strike, few of its members have pulled out of the ongoing strike to resume their academic activities.

According to Osodeke,

“We will punish those who have pulled out from our ongoing strike the appropriate way. We will ensure to query them and we will follow it up the appropriate way. We have even queried some of them in accordance with the union.”

Osodeke speaks on ASUU's previous meeting with FG

Osodeke also noted that since the last Tripartite Plus meeting called by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, on the ongoing industrial action over a month ago, there had been no other meeting.

He said that there was nothing concrete that came out of the last meeting that was held at the Aso Rock Villa.

“We have not been called for any other meeting since that time and the government did not offer us anything, they just ask us to be meeting with the committee; that was all.”ASUU to meet with FG this week

He also said that the union would be meeting with the government within the week.

Young man who’s maximising ASUU strike to boost his business speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Nigerian man who is also an undergraduate at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Olayinka, in an interview spoke about his shoe-making business and how his tweet which went viral days ago boosted sales for him.

It was reported that while explaining how it all began, Olayinka revealed that he has been making shoes since 2016 after he finished secondary school.

The hardworking Nigerian man said that he already had shoemaking in mind before graduation. Olayinka revealed that his first interest was in bag making but that changed when the cost of apprenticeship was high.

My children also affected, minister of education Nwajiuba sympathises with ASUU over strike action

Nigeria's minister of education on behalf of the federal government had pleaded with the leadership of the ASUU to end the ongoing strike action.

Emeka Nwajiuba said that while the FG understands that the demands of ASUU are genuine, it also believes that a strike is not the best approach to resolving these issues.

According to the minister, the industrial action is affecting every citizen of the country in one way or the other including his family.

Source: Legit.ng