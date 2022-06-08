SSANU has accused FG committee of poor discussion and renegotiation as the committee had only met with the union once since its inauguration on March 7

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace discussion instituted by the federal government committee.

The Joint Action Committee consisting the senior staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions has recorded no tangible result at the Federal Government Renegotiation Panel.

The National Vice-President of SSANU, Abdussobur Salaam, said the panel only met with the Union once since its inauguration on March 7.

The panel which was chaired by the Pro-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Emeritus Prof. Nimi Briggs, had three months to conclude the renegotiation with the four unions and send a report to the Federal Government.

Monday, June 6, was the deadline of the committee timeline.

The Committee is expected to submit a report to the Federal Government this week or get an extension.

Salaam in an interview with Punch, explained that the committee had a minimal engagement with the union, and the timeline not adhered to.

Salaam said:

Within the three months timeline, SSANU has only had one meeting with the Briggs renegotiation team. The meeting was held on Friday, April 8, 2022. Today, being June 7, makes it exactly two months ago.

At the meeting, nothing tangible was put on the table. No offer was made by the government, particularly on improved conditions of service and welfare of our members.

The government’s side seems not to be sure of itself and groping in the dark as far as its mandate is concerned.

As of now, we have no reason to express satisfaction because even the paces of the discussions have been too slow. If it has taken two months after the first meeting with SSANU and no meeting has been called, it gives room to doubt the willingness and capacity of the committee to deliver on its mandate.

Panel should be able to decide for FG - SSANU

Salaam further suggested that the panel should be allowed to take decision on behalf of the government.

Salaam suggested that,

The Committee should be properly empowered to take decisions on behalf of the government. To be breathed down upon by government officials as the engagements with the committee suggest is not good for confidence building. They should show that they have a mandate to commit on behalf of the government.

