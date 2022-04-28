In a display of outstanding performance after two and a half months grooming at Erudite Fourth Industrial Revolution Class, two teenagers, Abdulhameed Arikewuyo and Maryam Adegbite came off with flying colours in the python certification examination.

Legit.ng reports that while Abdulhameed got a whopping 100/100 in two of the four modules, Maryam scored 100/100 in one.

Two outstanding Erudite Institute teens score 100/100 in python exam. Credit: Saheed Oladele.

The news was broken by Saheed Oladele, the director of Erudite Gap Year Institute Ibadan, a foremost prevarsity for preparing Nigerians for Cambridge A' Level, SAT, IELTS, GRE and other foreign examinations, proffered solution to the maths phobia within three months.

Oladele said the institute recorded 100% pass rate when the python certification exam results came out, adding that four students sat for the exam.

Erudite says it grooms teenagers that university graduates can't compete with

He emphasised that the Erudite trains teenagers that university graduates can't compete with, saying that the previous results speak for the institute.

Oladele said:

"New water tested successfully! Our python certification exam results just came out and we recorded 100% pass rate! Arikewuyo: 94%; Adegbite: 82%; Rabiu: 81%; Roy' Lagbaja: 78%.

"After just two and a half months grooming at Erudite Fourth Industrial Revolution Class, Abdulhameed Arikewuyo got a whopping 100/100 in two of the four modules! Fantastically, Maryam Adegbite also scored 100/100 in one."

"If you are looking for teenagers that university graduates can't compete with, come to Erudite. Our system is good and our results speak for us."

Source: Legit.ng