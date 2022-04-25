The minister for labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige is facing a series of criticism following the declaration of his presidential ambition

Many have described his presidential declaration as an insensitive decision considering that university students across the federation are at home due to indefinite strike action by ASUU

Ngige who is contesting under the umbrella of the APC will be looking to topple the likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, and fellow minister, Rotimi Amaechi

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) South West Zone, has reacted to the declaration by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige to contest for the position of the nation’s president in 2023.

Ngige had formally declared his intention to run for the office of the Nigerian president in 2023. He made the declaration on April 20, 2023, when he said a burning desire in him (Ngige), yearning for a prosperous, united, and equitable nation propelled him into taking the decision.

Dr. Chris Ngige will be looking to fend off other competition to secure the presidential ticket of APC in a bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo Credit: (Senator Chris Ngige)

Source: Facebook

While making the declaration, the labour minister referred to himself as a jack of all trades and master of all, emphasising his capability for the Nigerian project.

His declaration is coming when most universities students are at home following the declaration of an indefinite strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

But the South-West coordinator of NANS, Comrade Tegbe Stephen Fiyinfoluwa, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng said Ngige’s declaration to run in an election amid the lingering ASUU strike was a total misplacement of priority.

Ngige presidential declaration is a misplaced priority - NANS

Tegbe when asked which should come first between an individual’s ambition and the ambitions of millions of Nigerian students who are currently idling away at home.

Tegbe said:

“That’s a misplacement of priority. If Ngige could be governor for 8 years and now minister, and in his present office, there is labour crisis that is affecting the economy and the educational sector, and he comes out to say he is declaring for the office of the president; I think it’s a total misplacement of priority. It’s an aberration. In-as-much as we believe he can be president of the country, but coming out at this moment without finding a solution to the current crisis is sad.

“Even as a leader and as a coordinator of NANS, there are things I can’t do at the moment because our students are at home. For instance, giving someone an award now will be a misplacement of priority. I think we should first of all end this ASUU strike together before we talk of other issues.”

On the current ASUU strike, he said the zonal branches of NANS were waiting for a decision from the national body.

He said the decision will determine their next line of action. He disclosed that there is an ongoing Twitter protest by the students and after that phase of the protest, more decisions would be taken by the national body as they cannot on their own take any decision without the national body’s directive.

ASUU strike: NANS threatens nationwide protest

In another development, the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to occupy the streets of Abuja.

Recall that ASUU recently extended their industrial action across the nation, leaving students already at home frustrated.

In order to drive home their frustration, the students have now agreed to take over the streets of the Nigerian capital.

How ASUU extended its industrial action amid students' outrage

ASUU had on Monday, March 14, extended its ongoing strike action by two months.

Prof. Abdulkadir Muhammad Danbazau, an ASUU official, who confirmed the report, said the union's latest decision was influenced by the need to allow it and the federal government to reach a solid agreement in order to avoid further strikes in the future.

Professor Danbazau added that the two months were enough for the government to do the needful.

Source: Legit.ng