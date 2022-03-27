Nigeria’s first female university vice-chancellor and first female doctorate degree holder, Grace Alele-Williams, died recently

The erudite scholar and highly respected professor of mathematics was born December 16, 1932, in Warri, Delta state

The state chief executive of her home state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed shock over demise, saying she was an illustrious daughter of Delta

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condoled with the family of renowned mathematician and first female Vice-Chancellor of a Nigerian university, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, over the passing of the scholar and administrator.

Prof Alele-Williams passed on Friday, March 25 in Lagos state at the age of 89.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said Delta state is proud of Late Prof Grace Alele-Williams. Photo credit: Delta state government

In a condolence message sent to journalists by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday, March 26, Okowa said that late Alele-Williams was a great role model to the female gender whom she inspired with her brilliance and diligence.

The governor joined family members, academia, and the Itsekiri nation in mourning the renowned scholar who, in 1963, earned a doctoral degree and became the first Nigerian female to attain such academic height.

His words:

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I condole with the deceased's family, the academia and the Itsekiri nation and all Deltans on the passing of the renowned mathematician and scholar, Professor Grace Alele-Williams.

“We received the news of her passing with shock but thanked God that she lived a life of great impact.

“She was a great role model and worked assiduously to stamp out cultism at the University of Benin where she was Vice-Chancellor.”

Okowa noted that the late scholar’s drive and love for knowledge earned her many recognitions and awards in Nigeria and across the globe.

He stated:

“Prof. Alele-Williams was an illustrious daughter of the state, and only recently, we honoured her and other illustrious Deltans during the state's 30th-anniversary celebration.

“She would be greatly missed by those whose lives she impacted and inspired in very many ways.”

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed professor, and for God to comfort her family.

Senator Patrick Enebeli Osakwe dies at 74

Prof Alele Williams comes a few days after Delta state lost one of its prominent citizens, Senator Patrick Osakwe.

Osakwe, a former senator who represented Delta North senatorial district in the National Assembly, died in a London Hospital at the age of 73.

While serving as a senator, Osakwe was appointed to the committees on gas, banking, insurance, and other financial institutions, appropriation, Niger Delta, and Senate Services.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa mourns Late Senator Patrick Osakwe

Reacting to the news, Governor Okowa commiserated with the family of Senator Osakwe, in a statement.

The governor said he received with deep sadness, the death of the septuagenarian politician who represented Delta North Senatorial District between 1999 and 2011.

He also extended his condolences to Ugiliamai community, Onitcha-Ukwuani clan, and the entire Ndokwa nation over the loss of one of their pillars and elder statesman.

