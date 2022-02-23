Some staff of Dowen College, Lekki in Lagos state have been accused of negligence in the matter that led to the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni

The staff of the college were indicted by a report table before the Magistrate by the Director of Public Prosecution in Lagos state

According to the report, there is enough evidence for the DPP to prosecute the Dowen College Lekki staffers

A report by the director of public prosecution (DPP) has indicted some staffers of Dowen College, Lekki in Lagos state where 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni was allegedly brutalised to death.

The Nation reports that the Lagos Coroner Court on Tuesday, February 22, received the report that the first legal adviser by the DPP had some staff of the college indicted on the alleged murder of Oromoni.

The chief superintendent of police, Bamidele Olusegun while giving evidence before the magistrate, Mikhail Kadiri, said the report had recommended that the staff be prosecuted for negligence.

Olusegun noted that details of the report dated December 30, 2021, and titled interim legal advice, show that there is enough evidence to prosecute the accused persons.

He made this disclosure while being cross-examined by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, who presented the interim report to the court.

Doctor contradicts school's claim, says Oromoni never had a leg injury

Premium Times also reports that a doctor who is a staff of the college also told the Magistrate that late Oromoni had complained of hip pain when he visited the sickbay on November 21, 2021.

Mojisola Bisiriyu statement further contradicts a claim by the school that the late 12-year-old student sustained some injury in his leg while playing football.

The doctor also confirmed that late Oromoni was not taken to the school's partner hospital which was three minutes away from the college because his case was not perceived as an emergency.

30 days after his death, Sylvester Oromoni's family drops heartfelt eulogy

The family of 12-years-old Sylvester Oromoni, a Dowen college student who died in November has eulogised him.

The eulogy from the Oromoni family comes 30-days after Sylvester's death from complications of alleged bullying from some of his schoolmates.

According to Sylvester's family, nothing can replace the vacuum or the blow his death has caused to them.

Lagos govt replaces justice ministry official who absolved Dowen College staff, students

Meanwhile, the Lagos state's Ministry of Justice has moved the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Adetutu Oshinusi to another department; the directorate of citizens rights.

Oshinusi was allegedly moved due to the growing backlash that greeted the exoneration of the staff and five students of Dowen College.

The students were arrested and questioned over the death of Sylvester.

However, Oshinusi had in her recommendation to the police on the matter called for the release of the Dowen staff and students suspected to have a hand in circumstances leading to the death of Oromoni.

