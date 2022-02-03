NUC Approves Shariah Degree for Bayero University

Bayero University in Kano (BUK) has now been accredited by the NUC to run a Bachelor of Arts degree in Shariah

The university commission also gave approval for 11 affiliate programmes in the Federal College of Education in Kano and College of Education, Minna

The new approvals were contained in a bulletin published by the Joint Admission And Matriculation Board (JAMB)

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the introduction of a Bachelor of Arts degree in Shariah for the Bayero University in Kano (BUK).

This was announced in the bulletin published of the official website of the Joint Admission And Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday, January 31.

A view of the gate of Bayero University in northern Nigerian city of Kano. Photo credit: AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Sharia is a religious law forming part of the Islamic tradition.

It is derived from the religious precepts of Islam and is based on the sacred scriptures of Islam, particularly the Quran and the Hadith.

The bulletin also indicates that the commission has approved 11 affiliate programmes for two colleges of education.

For the Federal College of Education in Kano, three affiliate courses were approved.

They are:

B.A. (Ed.) Islamic Studies B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology Education B.Sc (Ed.) Chemistry Education

For the College of Education, Minna, the affiliate courses approved include:

B.A. (Ed.) History Education B.A. (Ed.) Hausa Education B.A. (Ed.) Arabic Education B.A. (Ed.) Islamic Studies. B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology Education B.Sc.(Ed.) Mathematics Education B.Ed. Social Studies B.A. (Ed.) English Education.

Senate upgrades popular Nigerian polytechnic to university

In another related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate on Tuesday, February 1, passed the Federal Universities of Technology Act 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Red Chamber, with the passage of the FUTA (Amendment) bill, gave approval for the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara state, from a Diploma awarding institution to a full-fledged Degree awarding Federal University of Technology.

Legit.ng gathered that the upper legislative chamber also passed a bill to establish the School of Mines and Geological Studies, Guyuk. The passage of both bills followed the consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

