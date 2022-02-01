The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill which upgrades the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara state to a degree awarding institution

The lawmakers also on Tuesday, February 1, passed a bill to establish the School of Mines and Geological Studies, Guyuk

Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita in his presentation explained the key reason behind the establishing of the school of mines and geological studies

FCT, Abuja - The Senate on Tuesday, February 1, passed the Federal Universities of Technology Act 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Red Chamber, with the passage of the FUTA (Amendment) bill, gave approval for the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara state, from a Diploma awarding institution to a full-fledged Degree awarding Federal University of Technology.

The upper legislative chamber also passed a bill to establish the School of Mines and Geological Studies, Guyuk.

The Punch reported that the passage of both bills followed the consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Legit.ng gathers that the chairman of the committee, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita, in his presentation, said that establishing the school of mines and geological studies would provide for the training of middles and junior level manpower for the mineral and mining sector.

The lawmaker added that it would also facilitate collaboration with other national and international institutions involved in general exploration and mining of precious stones and ore as well as encourage teacher training, research, and general development of teacher education.

