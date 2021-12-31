Senator Smart Adeyemi has doled out N20 million bursary awards to students who are residents in his constituency

The Kogi-born senator stated that the gesture from his constituency office is to enable the beneficiaries to attain their educational pursuits

For the sake of transparency, the senator partnered with a new generation bank to ensure that the beneficiaries get the money directly

Lokoja - The senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, Smart Adeyemi has doled out N20 million bursary awards to students in his constituency to enable them to attain their educational pursuits.

Daily Sun newspaper reports that no fewer than 350 beneficiaries of the bursary award in Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency have been issued with debit cards by the management of a new generation bank on Thursday, December 30 to access the funds.

Senator Smart Adeyemi says the funds are meant to assist the students in their educational pursuits. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

In his address at the ceremony, Adeyemi, a former president of Nigeria Union of journalists, said the annual bursary award was part of his own contribution to support tertiary institution students from across the seven local government areas of his senatorial district that are brilliant.

Senator Smart Adeyemi dismisses links to opposition parties

In another development, Senator Adeyemi has rejected media reports linking him to opposition parties in Kogi state.

The reports had claimed that Adeyemi was in talks with the opposition to fly their party ticket in the Kogi state gubernatorial election in 2023.

Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that the senator who spoke through his media aide, Adeleye Oluwafemi Godwin, said the report is coordinated misinformation and falsehood being circulated and aimed at smearing the senator’s popularity and integrity.

Ogun governor honours best-ever graduating student at OAU

Meanwhile, Dr Joy Oyinlola Adesina has been honoured by Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for emerging the best-ever graduating student in the faculty of clinical sciences at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Governor Abiodun rewarded the brilliant lady's feat at a physical award presentation at his office in Government House, Abeokuta.

The governor presented the lady with a letter of allocation to a bungalow, announced a cash gift of N5 million, and also gave her a scholarship for her residency programme at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital.

Student who broke 39-year-old record cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Imo State University graduate who broke a 39-year-old record at the institution has stated that none of the persons who promised him gifts have redeemed them.

The young man became an internet sensation after Legit.ng's report earlier in the year highlighting his academic achievement.

More than 8 months down the line, nothing has been done in recognizing his feat by his institution nor have the persons who promised rewards kept their words.

