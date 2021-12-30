Examiners for WASSCE and NECO have called for an upgrade in the payment for the services they render

The examiners said both councils pay them N14 per script with most of them marking up to 250 scripts within a short period of time

Despite the poor payment of services made available by the examiners, they are expected to meet a deadline by submitting their work within two weeks

Despite the rising cost of living in Nigeria, examiners marking scripts of candidates for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examination Council (NECO) have continued to receive a ridiculous fee for their services since 2003.

The Punch reports that some of the examiners have decried the poor wages paid to them for the strenuous job of marking numerous scripts.

One of the examiners, Grace Edema said both examination councils have continued to pay a meagre sum of N14 per script for over a decade with any possible hope of increment.

Another examiner, Alaba Oluwakemi, who has been marking WASSCE since 2016, earns N13,000 for 250 scripts marked at N14 per script within two weeks.

Alaba whose speciality is marking Physics script for WASCCE said the job which is quite strenuous does not give him the opportunity to engage in any other meaningful task all through the period.

He said N14 per script is only applicable to major subjects like Physics, Maths, English and others, as some other subjects’ fees could be as low as N12, N13 per script.

He said he has been collecting the same fee for the job for the past five to six years now.

Hope for WAEC and NECO examiners

However, explaining why the council pay such a ridiculous fee for the task, the head of Nigeria national office, WASSCE, Patrick Areghan said the payment is low and could not be increased due to the cost of registration for the examination.

Speaking for NECO, Azeez Sani, the council's spokesperson said the contributions made by the examiners are highly appreciated.

Sani said they are plans in the pipeline to ensure that there is an increase for the examiners for their services.

He added:

"The present management under the leadership of the Registrar/CE, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi is working towards the implementation of the new pay regime for our examiners.”

